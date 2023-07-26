Marico to buy D2C brand Plix for Rs 369 crore as smaller players fold up

The buyout comes at a time when the direct-to-consumer space continues to see consolidation.

FMCG major Marico Limited will be acquiring 58 percent in Plix, a plant-based nutrition brand, for Rs 369.01 crore, it said in a stock exchange filing on July 26.

The buyout comes at a time when the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space continues to see consolidation with smaller players being bought out by larger companies. Last month, beauty and skincare brand VLCC said it will acquire men’s grooming brand Ustraa in a secondary buyout and a share swap deal. Similarly, in January ITC said it was acquiring Yoga Bar, a healthy snacking company.

While Marico had already bought 32.75 percent in Satiya Nutraceuticals Private Limited which owns and operates The Plant Fix- Plix, it said the acquisition of the remaining portion, or 25.25 percent, will be completed by May 2025.

