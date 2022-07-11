English
    Many countries waiting to operate flights to Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

    In the wake of the existing infrastructure at Goa’s Dabolim airport, the state has an agreement with only 18 countries, Sawant said in the Legislative Assembly.

    PTI
    July 11, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
    Source: (screengrab from Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant)

    Source: (screengrab from Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant)


    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said many countries were waiting to sign an agreement with the state for operate their flights here, which would be possible only after the commissioning of the greenfield airport at Mopa in the coastal state.


    In the wake of the existing infrastructure at Goa’s Dabolim airport, the state has an agreement with only 18 countries, Sawant said in the Legislative Assembly.


    There are many other countries which are waiting to sign an agreement with Goa. The state would be able to do it after the Mopa airport (in North Goa district) becomes operational, the chief minister said. He said only 70 flights land at the Dabolim Airport on a daily basis, as no landing is permitted from 9 am to 2 pm at the facility.  After the commissioning of the Mopa airport, the number of flights landing in Goa will go up to 150, the CM said.


    The Dabolim international airport operates as a civil enclave in a military airbase named INS Hansa. Earlier, Congress MLA Sankalp Amonkar raised the issue in the House during the Question Hour and expressed apprehension that the commissioning of the Mopa airport will lead to closure of the Dabolim airport, which is located in South Goa district.

    Sawant said the state government has given a written assurance that the Dabolim airport will not be closed after the commissioning of the Mopa airport. He said the Mopa airport will be commissioned ”anytime after August 15, 2022”. It is not that all flights will be diverted to Mopa. The landing of flights at Dabolim will continue, he said.

    Tags: #Dabolim airport #flights #Goa #Mopa airport #Pramod Sawant
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 02:34 pm
