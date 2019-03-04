App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

LIC Housing ties up with IMGC with extended tenure, mortgage guarantee

This strategic tie-up will help the LICHFL to accommodate more home loan borrowers, increase market penetration besides combating NPAs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

LIC Housing Finance on Monday said it has partnered with India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation (IMGC) to offer special loan scheme, under which borrowers can repay the amount till the age of 75 years.

Under the new partnership, IMGC will provide LICHFL with mortgage guarantee which is a kind of financial product that compensates financial institutions for losses that may arise from a default on a mortgage loan, LICHFL said in a release.

This strategic tie-up will help the LICHFL to accommodate more home loan borrowers, increase market penetration besides combating NPAs, it said.

"It will also help LICHFL accommodate more home loan buyers, improve eligibility criteria, extend repayment period and ease restrictions on profile of applicants, who face rejection related to work profile, workplace, credit history amongst other reasons which may be unspecified by lending institutions," it said.

related news

Speaking about the tie-up, Vinay Sah, MD & CEO, LICHFL said the partnership with IMGC will help add more home loan borrowers and mitigate risk across lending categories.

"We will also be able to tap into the large segment of employees working in SMEs, MSMEs, small entities and self-employed individuals who have so far been out of the ambit of prospective home loan borrowers. Through this LIC HFL would support the vision of Housing for All by 2022 of the Government of India," Sah said.

Mahesh Misra, CEO, IMGC said: "IMGC and LICHFL teams have worked closely to design customised products that are aligned to LICHFL's end user segment and calibrated expansion strategy.

With the back-up of IMGC's, LICHFL will be in a position to offer extended loan tenure for borrowers till the attainment of age of 75 years. This will help increase in loan quantum and reduce the burden of monthly EMIs for borrowers, Misra said.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 09:06 pm

tags #Business #India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation #LIC Housing Finance

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.