LEVEN develops a ventilator with AI and machine learning capabilities

An India-Dutch startup mentored by Hyderabad Security Cluster, a Government of Telangana initiative, has developed smart ventilators that are integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). This comes during a time when ventilators are steadily becoming a requirement, India Today reported.

LEVEN Medical has come up with three models of ventilators — SMART Ventilator, C5 COVID-19 Ventilator and ICU Ventilator. They were launched by Telangana government’s IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

“What LEVEN has done is a step ahead of what has been happening in the last three-to-four months in terms of this indigenous development," Ranjan said. He added that while others offer just regular ventilator support, LEVEN ventilators provides insights to doctors and medical staff to make informed decisions besides respiratory support.

These ventilators not just auto adjust the oxygen flow of a patient but can also start tracing of all contacts of a critical COVID-19 suspect. This includes the places visited over the last 14 days. It can also send automated alerts to authorities at the very moment a patient comes in, the report said.

The ventilators also send alerts to doctors/nurses. It also can alert family members in case of an emergency and allow remote monitoring while the doctor is away from the hospital as well.

The integrated tracking software gets activated right from the time an emergency call is made to the ambulance.

It activates a set of responses like tracing the nearest hospital with an available bed, connects to the doctor or nurse in advance to update on the criticality of the patient, transmit vital stats to the doctor in advance and allow the beginning of treatment right at transit.

It also guides the driver on the quickest route to the nearest hospital with available infrastructure and specialist doctors.

While all these features operate simultaneously, the ventilator also draws patient data, analyses it, predicts where the next COVID-19 cluster is likely to be and sends automated alerts to authorities.

The LEVEN C5 COVID-19 Ventilator is priced around Rs 75,000 with COVID tracking software. Basic ventilators are available in the market for Rs 1.5- Rs 5 lakh and do not come with tracking software.

The LEVEN ICU is priced around Rs 9 lakh, and comes equipped with UI software with remote monitoring feature and COVID tracking software. Corresponding models in this range are available at market costs.

LEVEN Smart Ventilator has been priced around Rs 12 lakh and comes with AI and ML features as well as tracking software.