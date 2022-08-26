Lamborghini India on course to hybridise its entire portfolio from next year

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Italian automaker Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A, which had earlier announced that 2022 will be its penultimate year for churning out pure petrol-powered supercars and super SUVs, is on course to hybridise its entire range for the global markets from next year.

The first model will be a V12 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), essentially a successor to the Aventador, expected early 2023. This will be followed by a Lamborghini Urus PHEV in 2024 and a Lamborghini Huracán PHEV in 2025.

Talking to Moneycontrol.com, Lamborghini India’s country head Sharad Agarwal confirmed that its global strategy of shifting towards plug-in hybrid vehicles will also be replicated in India, even though the product rollout may happen a few months later.

“Last year, we had announced our 2030 global strategy, which is also applicable for the Indian market. As part of this strategy, 2022 is the last year for manufacturing internal combustion cars,’’ Agarwal said.

It may be recalled that in July ’22, the Sant'Agata Bolognese–headquartered carmaker had announced plans to invest 1.8 billion euros and roll out a hybrid line-up by 2024.

It had indicated that additional finance may be allocated subsequently to bring out its fully-electric model by the end of the decade.

“Beginning 2023, we will be hybridising our entire range globally. The Aventador is at the end of its lifecycle. It will be replaced by a hybridised V12, which will be a completely new car.

``In 2024, we are going to launch the Urus hybrid, which is a V8 super SUV. Later in 2024 we are going to launch the new V10, which also be hybridised and follow the Huracán.

``We will have three models globally by the end of 2024, and all of them will be available in India,” added Aggarwal, without specifying the timeline for the availability here.

Aggarwal also confirmed that in 2028, Lamborghini is going to introduce the fourth model, which will be an all-electric automobile. This too will be available in India.

“It is too early to discuss the concept, style and other details,’’ said Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, positioned between the Huracan EVO and Huracan STO, Lamborghini launched the Huracan Tecnica model in India with a starting price of Rs 4.04 crore (ex-showroom).

It is gearing up to roll out the Urus Performante SUV that was unveiled globally last week.

Having crossed the 400-unit sales milestone in March this year (since it began India operations in 2007), Lamborghini aspires to reach cumulative sales of 1,000 units in the next 15 years.

Last year, it recorded its best-ever sales growth in the country with 69 units, which was 86 percent more than what it sold in 2020 (37 units). It is aiming for a three digit sales figure this calendar year.

“If we are saying that India is the third-largest growing economy and believe it has potential, a four-digit figure (cumulative sales in 15 years) is definitely achievable. It can even be more than this. Depends on a lot of variables,’’ said Aggarwal

Talking about targets, he explained that, “As a brand, we are not chasing any numbers but want to create experiences for our customers to grow the business. And yes, when are moving in this journey, we will definitely cross the 100-unit mark (annual sales). Whether it will happen this year or the next or in two years is something we cannot say at this stage,” Aggarwal added.

Aggarwal hoped that the Urus SUV, which accounts for 50 percent of sales, will continue to be the major driver even after hybridisation and electrification.

Since its launch in 2018, the company has already delivered nearly 200 units of the SUV as of July ’22. At present, the model is available only in a petrol V8 engine and is priced at Rs. 3.16 crore.

“Urus is our highest-selling model globally and in India,’’ added Aggarwal.