Krea University’s VC Dr Mahesh Rangarajan is stepping down, after a tenure of less than a year

Dr Mahesh Rangarajan said that Krea University is more than an educational institution, that it is a mission that prepares a person for an uncertain world. (Photo: Ashoka University)

Dr. Mahesh Rangarajan has relinquished his position as the Vice-Chancellor of Krea University.

Citing personal exigencies, he has requested that he be relieved of his responsibilities as Vice-Chancellor of Krea University.

“My departure for personal reasons and commitments is a moment of sadness,” he said.

Rangarajan had taken charge as the VC of this relatively young university–which has Nobel Laureate Esther Duflo and the former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan among others in its Governing Council–just last July.

Following his request, the University is set to start a search for the next Vice-Chancellor.

In the interim, the Chancellor and the Governing Council have appointed Dr. S. Sivakumar as the Officiating Vice-Chancellor until such time that a final appointment is made.

A theoretical physicist, Dr. S. Sivakumar – Divisional Chair, Sciences and Professor of Physics at the School of Interwoven Arts and Sciences (SIAS) at Krea University, has a PhD in Physics from IIT-Madras. Prior to joining Krea University, he was associated with the Homi Bhabha National Institute and Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI).

"The Chancellor and the Governing Council of Krea University have accepted this request, and placed on record their deep appreciation for Dr. Rangarajan’s contributions. Dr. Rangarajan will continue to serve as a Distinguished Visiting Professor of History and Environment at Krea University," a release from Krea University said.

“Of the many institutions I have worked in, and the positions I have had the honour of serving in, none has given me more pleasure than that at Krea University, not only as Vice-Chancellor but also as a member of the faculty. To me, Krea is and will be more than a University: it stands for a mission to prepare both the teacher and the taught to work for the greater good and excellence in an uncertain world. I am grateful to the staff, students, faculty and all members of the Krea community who have been of great support and helped me at my work… as Distinguished Visiting Professor, I look forward to continuing my association and engagement with faculty, students and the Krea community,” Dr. Rangarajan said.