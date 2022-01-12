Kodiaq vs rivals: Skoda’s new offer slots beautifully in the middle with decent price, features

Czech automaker Skoda launched the new version of its premium SUV Kodiaq in India on January 10.

The Skoda Kodiaq is back in the Indian market in a new avatar. The Czech automaker now offers the Kodiaq with just one petrol engine and automatic transmission but has added a host of features to make it more appealing.

The Kodiaq is up against rivals in both the full-size five-seater sports utility vehicle category as well as the 7-seater SUVs. For the sake of comparison, however, we’re pitting the Kodiaq against the Toyota Fortuner, the Mahindra Alturas G4 and the MG Gloster, all 7-seaters.

Dimensions

The Kodiaq is the smallest car among the four. It has the shortest length and height at 4,699 mm and 1,685 mm. The width at 1,882 mm is marginally above that of Fortuner as is the wheelbase.

The MG Gloster is the largest when it comes to length and height but Mahindra G4’s is wider. In terms of the wheelbase, too, the Gloster walks away with top honours.

Powertrains

Skoda committed to a petrol-only line-up and the Kodiaq gets only a petrol engine. The 2-litre turbo offered on the Kodiaq produces 187bhp in maximum power and 320Nm of torque. Paired to a 7-speed DSG Tiptronic gearbox, paddle shifters behind the wheel allow for manual changes as well. The Kodiaq also gets only one 4-wheel-drive option, unlike its rivals.

The Kodiaq has only one engine option but it isn’t the least powerful of the lot. That position goes to the Gloster’s 160.7bhp producing 2-litre turbo diesel engine. This engine is also available with an 8-speed automatic transmission and only gets a 2-wheel-drive variant.

The MG, however, also gets the most powerful engine on this list with its 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine. This version produces 214.9bhp of maximum power and 480Nm of torque. Paired with the same 8-speed automatic as the smaller engine, the 2-litre twin turbo is available in a 4-wheel-drive format.

The Toyota Fortuner has two of the biggest powertrains. While the 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol produces 163bhp and 245Nm, less than the Kodiaq, the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel outshines the Kodiaq with 201bhp and 420Nm in torque when paired with the manual transmission and 500Nm when paired with the automatic.

The Fortuner also gets a range of transmission options to choose from. The petrol receives an option between a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic, while the diesel one has a 6-speed manual with iMT and a 6-speed automatic.

Both automatic options also get paddle shifters for manually changing gears and a shiftlock when you want to stay in a certain gear without the car’s computer interfering.

Features

The Kodiaq comes packed with features. With three variants on offer, the Laurin and Klement is the top-spec trim. The trim levels, however, are largely cosmetic.

In terms of equipment and features, however, the L&K benefits from a 360-degree surround view, dynamic chassis control, hill descent control, tyre-pressure monitoring, heated and cooled front seats and a fully programmable 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, also available on the mid-spec Sportline trim.

Other standard features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB Type-C charging ports, wireless charging, rear-view camera, parking sensors, ambient lighting, auto headlamps, Canton 12-speaker surround sound system, three-zone climate control, cruise control and a big list of others.

Safety, too, has been taken into consideration with nine airbags, ABS and EBD, stability control, parking assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill hold and fatigue detection among others.

The rivals have almost identical features but spread out across different variants. The Fortuner, for example, is available in a total of eight variants. The Gloster, on the other hand, adds in Level-1 autonomy, a PM 2.5 filter, a kick gesture for the electronic tailgate.

Pricing

Finally, the Kodiaq is priced in a very interesting place. At a starting price of Rs 34.99 lakh, it is the most expensive entry-level trim but given that there are only cosmetic changes in the three variants, it seems fine. The L&K trim is priced at Rs 37.49 lakh.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is the most affordable SUV among the four, priced at Rs 28.77 lakh for the 2WD variant and Rs 31.77 lakh for the 4WD one.

The Gloster starts at Rs 30.99 lakh and ends at Rs 38.99 lakh. The Toyota Fortuner starts at Rs 31.99 lakh and its top-spec Legender Diesel variant is priced at Rs 39.71 lakh, making it the most expensive on this list.