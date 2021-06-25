KIMS IPO | Ashish Kacholia files application for over 2 million shares worth 180 crores: Report

Considered as a Marquee investor, Kacholia is known to pick up small- and mid-cap stock. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has filed an application for over two million shares worth Rs 180 crores of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital's initial public offering (IPO), scheduled to list on June 28, said a report in The Economic Times.

The offer has received bids for 5.56 crore shares against the IPO size of 1.44 crore shares, the subscription data on exchanges showed. The company is selling in a price band of Rs 815-825 a share.

Meanwhile, the share has secured a premium of Rs 50, 6 percent over the issue price of Rs 825, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

KIMS Hospitals, one of the largest healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is looking to raise Rs 2,143.74 crore through the issue that comprises a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,943.74 crore by shareholders, including General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd.

The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers has been subscribed 5.26 times and that of non-institutional investors 1.89 percent.

Considered as a Marquee investor, Kacholia is known to pick up small- and mid-cap stocks. He started out with Prime Securities and moved on to Edelweiss equity research before starting Lucky Securities.