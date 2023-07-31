Kfin Technologies declines 2% after June quarter earnings

KFin Tech provides services and solutions to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provides several investor solutions including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes in Malaysia, the Philippines and Hong Kong

Kfin Technologies Limited shares declined over 2 percent to Rs 380 at 11:03am on July 31 after it announced its earnings for the first quarter of FY24.

Its total income recorded a 9.11 percent growth at Rs 186.819 crore in Q1FY24 from Rs 171.213 crore last year, while its net profit grew 15.89 percent to Rs 43.375 crore from Rs 37.429 crore in this period, a BSE filing showed.

The company has reported an EPS of Rs 2.51 for the period ended June 30, 2023, as against Rs.2.22 last year.

KFin Technologies Limited (KFin) is a technology-driven financial services company providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital market ecosystem. Its clients include asset managers and corporate issuers across multiple asset classes in India and South-East Asia and is now expanding to other parts of the world.

KFin's business is divided into three key segments: investor solutions, issuer solutions, and global business services. Investor solutions cater to various clients such as domestic mutual funds, international investors, alternatives and wealth managers, and pension funds.

The shares were trading 2.34 percent lower at 11.40am on July on the NSE and has given 18.88 percent returns over the last six months and 7.77 percent year-to-date.

