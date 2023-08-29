Karnataka's Shivamogga airport to be operational from Aug 31, six months after inauguration by PM Modi

Shivamogga airport

Nearly six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Shivamogga airport, commercial operations will commence on August 31.

In February 2023, PM Modi inaugurated the airport in Shivamogga, the home district of four-time CM BS Yediyurappa, at a cost of around Rs 450 crore, ahead of the Karnataka polls.

Karnataka infrastructure development minister MB Patil on August 29 said that an Indigo flight is scheduled to depart from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 9.50am and arrive at Shivamogga Airport at 11.05am on August 31.

Among the passengers on this inaugural flight will be Yeddyurappa, Karnataka minister for primary & secondary education Madhu Bangarappa, Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra, and other public representatives.

"Shivamogga airport will become the first airport run by the state government. It is expected to contribute significantly to the economic, industrial, tourism, and educational development of the region," said Patil.

Patil said Shivamogga airport will serve as a vital connecting hub for the Malnad (region around the Western Ghats of Karnataka) and central Karnataka districts.

He said that the initial response to the flight service has been positive, with tickets booked in advance for the next three weeks.

The service will also benefit people from the surrounding districts of Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Chitradurga, and Haveri. The subsequent focus will be on connecting destinations like Delhi, Hyderabad, Tirupati, Chennai, and Goa by offering direct flight services, he said.

He said that the tender has already been floated under the UDAN scheme to expand flight services from Shivamogga.