Karnataka to use blockchain-based seed traceability to support farmers

The Karnataka government is planning to enhance agricultural yield by 20% through the adoption of digital solutions

The Karnataka government has decided to implement blockchain-based seed traceability across the state in order to ensure that genuine seeds reach farmers.

Officials from the agriculture department have stated that this move will bring transparency to seed distribution, guarantee seed authenticity, and reduce instances of pilferage.

"We successfully piloted blockchain-based seed tracking in Mysuru, and now we plan to expand it state-wide starting from this Kharif season," Shivayogi C Kalasad, Karnataka's agricultural secretary told Moneycontrol.

Leading the way

“The implementation will involve the use of QR codes for seed tracing from production to distribution. Karnataka, known for its pioneering adoption of new technologies, is the first state in the country to employ this method on such a large scale” he said.

Kalasad also emphasised that this initiative will help prevent the circulation of counterfeit seeds and ensure that farmers receive high-quality seeds.

States such as Jharkhand, Telangana, and Punjab have also conducted pilot projects on blockchain-based seed traceability. Last month, Union agriculture and farmers welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar launched the SATHI (Seed Traceability, Authentication, and Holistic Inventory) portal and a mobile app.

Kalasad said it will also enable real-time tracking of seed distribution to farmers. "This will ensure that farmers receive quality seeds in a timely manner, which will ultimately improve their yield," he stated.

Karnataka State Seeds Corporation Limited (KSSCL) primarily supplies certified seeds of crops such as paddy, ragi, and maize to farmers through its own retail outlets/Raitha Samparka Kendras ahead of the agricultural season at a subsidised rate. However, there have been complaints of farmers being exploited by middlemen or suppliers of counterfeit seeds.

Kalasad said the department has been conducting mobile application-based crop surveys for over five years. "Farmers can now submit crop information, including pictures and location, through the Farmer Crop Survey mobile app. Additionally, we have developed the K-KISAN app for field inspections by our officers," he added.

To improve yield by 20% with digital solutions

The Karnataka government is planning to enhance agricultural yield by 20% through the adoption of digital solutions. These solutions include seed traceability using blockchain technology and integrated pest management with plant protection advisories utilising artificial intelligence (AI).

Kalasad said they will soon focus on implementing integrated pest management with AI-based plant protection advisories.

As part of the state government's $1 trillion economy plan by 2032, the aim is to increase the agriculture sector's growth rate from 13.3% to 16.3%. The plan also sets a target of increasing the agriculture Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from ₹2.9 lakh crore in 2021-2022, to ₹13.3 lakh crore in 2031-2032.

The government has received suggestions to expedite the rollout of the agri-startup policy, which would foster industry partnerships and provide early-stage funding. Furthermore, there are plans to develop incubation infrastructure and offer state support in the form of incentives and concessions.

"The committees have recommended various initiatives to fully optimise the state's growth potential by leveraging the latest technologies. Encouraging agri-tech startups in agro-processing, online marketing, multiple cropping, IoT-based micro-irrigation, and carbon credit utilisation are expected to increase the agriculture sector's growth rate from 13.3% to 16.3%, and the GDP from ₹2.9 lakh crore to ₹13.3 lakh crore by 2032," said ISN Prasad, principal secretary, finance department, as stated in the vision document outlining Karnataka's path to becoming a $1 trillion economy.

The committee has also suggested creating a partnership ecosystem to provide training to farmers in adopting best practices and support them in making new technology investments.