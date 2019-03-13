App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka polls: Slighted filmstar Ambareesh is a ticking timebomb for Congress

The mercurial actor announced on the last day of nominations that he would neither contest nor campaign for the party for “health reasons”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ramakrishna Upadhya

MH Ambareesh, known as the “rebel star” because of the popularity of his rebellious roles in Kannada films, is giving jitters to the Congress party by not only refusing to contest from Mandya in the upcoming assembly elections, but venting his displeasure with the state leadership.

The mercurial actor, who has strained relations with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, indulged in a cat-and-mouse game with Congress leaders announced on the last day of nominations that he would neither contest nor campaign for the party for “health reasons.”

A veteran of over 200 films, the 66-year-old, whose multitude of fans call him the "Iron man of Mandya," has been clearly upset ever since Siddaramaiah dropped him from his cabinet in June 2016 on the grounds of “non-performance.” His grouse was that he was not even taken into confidence before being dropped, and if non-performance was the criterion, Siddaramaiah should have sacked more than half of his cabinet.

related news

“Are we like slippers to be used and thrown away? We should have been sent in a dignified way…If I’m incompetent, how am I competent to be even an MLA?” he had then said. There was speculation that he might leave Congress, but he preferred to keep a low profile and bide his time.

Leaving or rejoining Congress is nothing new to Ambareesh, who has been elected to the assembly twice and four times to the Lok Sabha, once on a Janata Dal ticket in 1999. He was one of the only four from Janata Dal to win, that too by a margin of over one lakh votes, at a time when Congress swept 24 other seats from Karnataka.

Ambareesh had briefly served as Union minister of state for information and broadcasting in the Manmohan Singh ministry during 2006-08, but resigned from the cabinet to protest over the Cauvery water issue.

After winning the 2013 assembly election from Mandya by a handsome margin of 43,000 votes and becoming a minister for the first time in the state, he had hoped to be recognised as a strong Vokkaliga face in the Congress government – which indeed, he was.

But, Siddaramaiah had other ideas. He wanted to project his government as a true representative of the ‘Ahinda’ movement (acronym for minorities, dalits and backward classes) and end the domination of major castes like Lingayats and Vokkaligas. Ambareesh did not help himself either with his laidback approach, being irregular to cabinet meetings and assembly sessions.

With the defection of SM Krishna to the BJP and sidelining of Ambareesh, Congress is without a credible Vokkaliga leader and the field has been left wide open to JD(S)’s Deve Gowda to exploit it to the hilt.

The Vokkaligas are a dominant force in the old Mysore region which has 89 assembly seats at stake. The Congress had won as many as 55 seats to JD(S)’ 34 in 2013, thanks to serious campaigning by Krishna, Ambareesh and DK Shivakumar, but it is unlikely to do so well this time.

While announcing his decision to stay away from elections, Ambareesh had heaped praise on Deve Gowda, calling the 85-year-old patriarch as a marathon man who had the stamina to be in different places on a single day. “Even if someone gives me Rs10 crore I can’t campaign like that,” he had said admiringly, setting off immediate speculation that he might consider joining JD(S).

Considering that he is still smarting under the ‘humiliation’ meted out to him and when he speaks of Siddaramaiah there is revenge on his mind, Ambareesh joining or campaigning for JD(S) cannot be ruled out. To the emotional Vokkaligas, he simply has to play the ‘betrayal card’ to inflict heavy damages on the Congress. HD Kumaraswamy has described him as a “brother” and extended an open invitation to him.

Ambareesh no longer acts in films, but he might want to play one last villainous role in politics before retiring from public life.



Catch the latest news, views and analysis on Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018
First Published on Apr 27, 2018 11:26 am

tags #BJP #Janata Dal #Karnataka Polls 2018 #Siddaramaiah.

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Army Man Shot Dead by Militants Outside His Home in South Kashmir’s ...

PHOTOS: Venezuelans Swarm Sewage Drains in Search of Water

Market Rallies for 3rd Straight Day; Sensex Jumps 216 Points

Priyanka Chopra's Mercedes-Maybach Gifted by Nick Jonas is worth Rs 2. ...

Grounded: A Look at All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes That Are Being Suspend ...

VAR Supporter Guardiola Wants Quicker Decisions

Kidnapped Boy Found Murdered Behind Home in MP’s Satna Days After Tw ...

Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Bhim Army Chief Day After Arrest as He Vows to ...

Declare West Bengal 'Super Sensitive' State: BJP to EC

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex ends higher for the third consecutive sess ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Bihar's Gaya, parents forced to put ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Triple Frontier movie review: This Netflix heist thriller is an all-bo ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials as game' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Usman Khawaj ...

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singh parivaar: Ranveer Singh, Deepik ...

Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ to end with a female cop, details ...

Kalank background score composer Sanchit Balhara rubbishes plagiarism ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.