Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSPL develops new grade of rails; gets approval from Indian Railways

In a statement, JSPL said it is the first and only Indian manufacturer to successfully develop 60E1 1175 Heat Treated (HT) rails suitable for high-speed and high-axle load applications.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday said the Indian Railways has approved another grade of rails developed by the company for high-speed and high-axle load applications.

In a statement, JSPL said it is the first and only Indian manufacturer to successfully develop 60E1 1175 Heat Treated (HT) rails suitable for high-speed and high-axle load applications.

The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), which works under the ambit of the Railway Board, has also approved the newly developed grade, it added.

The company said that the Railways has embarked upon upgrading the track system to carry heavy-axle load at a speed of up to 200 km/hour. Railways has projected a requirement of 1.8 lakh tonne 60E1 1175 heat treated (HT) rails per annum.

JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said "earlier, all speciality rails were being imported in the country, we are committed for manufacturing of speciality rails to fulfil requirements of Railways and metro rail corporations, hence making India AatmNirbhar in procuring rails locally for different applications. These rails will be used in the dedicated freight corridor, high-axle load application including bullet trains."

In September, the company informed about developing UIC 60 kg 880 grade prime (Class- A) rails. It had also received ''regular rail supplier status'' by the Railways for its upcoming and ongoing projects.

JSPL is also making 1080 HH grade rails for several metro projects in India which includes Kolkata Metro Rail Project and Pune Metro.

Part of O P Jindal Group, JSPL makes various grades of rails at its rail mill at Raigarh plant in Chhattisgarh.

Some other grades developed by the company are asymmetric rails, R260, and 1175HT grade for heavy load carrying wagon units of 75 tonne/wagon.

Sharma further said JSPL is also exporting rails to adjoining countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and the African continent as well. The company is also supplying speciality rail blooms for special rails to France for European railways.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #Business #Companies

