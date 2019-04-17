App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways stake sale: Who are the bidders?

Four prospective bidders have been shortlisted for the stake sale.

Parnika Sokhi @ParnikaSokhi
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More


SBI Capital Markets is said to have shortlisted four prospective bidders for the stake sale in Jet Airways as a part of the debt resolution process. These include TPG Capital, Indigo Partners, Etihad Airways and NIIF. The qualified bidders are expected to submit their binding bids latest by April 30. It is a crucial process for Jet Airways that is battling a number of issues on multiple fronts to stay operational.


Here's a quick look at the bidders that are hoping to revive the troubled airline:

TPG Capital


The 27-year-old US-based private equity firm has investments in a wide range of sectors from industrials and financial services to healthcare, technology and real estate. Interestingly, it's first ever major investment was in then-bankrupt Continental Airlines in 1993. The Texas-headquartered airline, in 2013, merged into United Airlines. In 1994, the PE firm created an Asia-dedicated fund-TPG Capital Asia, which is now being led by Puneet Bhatia in India. The firm marked its presence in the country with investments in a number of companies under the Shriram Capital Group. TPG has time and again shown its interest to make it big in the aviation industry across countries but has dropped out of the race on several occasions. It remains to be seen if it will go ahead and bid for the beleaguered airline in India.

Indigo Partners


The Phoenix-based private equity firm that has ample of experience in the aviation industry has been looking to enter the Indian territory. It had earlier shown interest in Kingfisher Airlines and SpiceJet. The firm holds controlling stake in American Frontier Airlines and Chilean JetSmart. It also has stakes in Mexican airline Volaris and European carrier Wizz Air. This year, the firm announced plans to relaunch an ultra-low-cost-carrier Enerjet in Canada. However, its other major deal this year, to invest in WOW Air, was called off in March.


Also Read: Naresh Goyal gone, but rescue package remains elusive for Jet Airways

Etihad Airways


The Abu Dhabi-based airline has 24 percent stake in Jet Airways, bought in 2013 for $397 million, with an aim to tap into West Asia air traffic. However, its ambition to position the airline's base against rival Emirates' hub in Dubai could not fructify after Jet promoter Naresh Goyal went ahead to tie up with KLM Air France in 2017. Now, with Goyal out of the race, Etihad is looking for a stronger position in deciding the future course of Jet Airways.

related news

NIIF

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is a quasi-sovereign fund, set up by the government of India in 2016, to provide long-term capital for infrastructure projects in the country. The government has 49 percent stake in the fund. It manages $3 billion worth of capital under its three funds-Master Fund, Fund of Funds and Strategic Fund. Its sectorial exposure is across ports and logistics, real estate and renewables. Lately, it has shown interest in supporting airports too.

First Published on Apr 17, 2019 09:45 am

tags #Jet Airways #SBI

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Mid Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's film has decent pe ...

Mental Hai Kya poster: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are looking bo ...

Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and other Avengers share this specia ...

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Five times the actor blew us away with ...

Jabariya Jodi wraps shoot: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra are all ...

Pretty women Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez bond over Pretty ...

Tabu honoured, discussed, lauded at the Indian Film festival of Los An ...

Kalank: Makers may not get the expected return at the box office, pred ...

Dharma’s Kalank and SOTY2 wary of Thanos and Avengers: Endgame?

'More Crop Per Drop': How PM Krishi Yojana is Making Agricultural Land ...

Prakash Raj: I'm Not Fighting Against Anyone, I Am Fighting for the Pe ...

At Least 30 Killed in Rains, 90-Minute Gap in PM Modi’s Relief Annou ...

How Aramco Got Richer Than Next 3 Global Giants Combined & What Anti-M ...

IPL 2019 | 182 Was a Big Total on This Ground: Miller

Facebook Explored Plans to Sell Users' Data: Report

Hanuman Jayanti 2019: The Famous Temples in India Dedicated to Lord Ha ...

Alia Bhatt Oozed Grace & Elegance in Designer Outfits During Kalank's ...

Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

Lok Sabha Polls: What traders in Surat want from the new government

Kanimozhi lashes out at Narendra Modi, says ‘won’t be cowed down ...

Late art historian's work, video game could help rebuild Notre Dame

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will perform ...

Beer vs spirits: Why UBL commands higher valuation over USL

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

'Could be a Congress ploy': Nirmala Sitharaman on Imran Khan saying In ...

Varun Dhawan on Kalank, reuniting with Alia Bhatt, and his upcoming fi ...

Child marriage rampant in West Bengal's Malda, but parties believe add ...

Breach of employee accounts will not have any effect on Wipro's financ ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Dominant Barcelona humiliate wasteful Manchester Uni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leveraged user data as 'bargaining chip' ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.