Jain Irrigation to execute Rs 239 cr project in Vidarbha region

Jain Irrigation Systems today said it will execute a Rs 239.17 crore drip irrigation project in Vidarbha region, Maharashtra in next 24 months. In a regulatory filing, the company said more than 10,000 farmers and 20,748 acre command area covering 65 villages of Arvi taluka of Wardha district in the state will be benefitted from the project.

The project value is Rs 239.17 crore and will be executed within 24 months, it added.

"Vidarbha region is known for its farmers' distress over the last six decades. Many irrigation projects were initiated, yet with limited reach. ....Only way out was to create more water. This is accomplished by eliminating wastage of water using scientific and modern irrigation techniques," Jain Irrigation said.

Under the project, water is proposed to be lifted from lower Wardha reservoirs to each individual farmers' field with on-farm automated micro irrigation system.

"This project is likely to improve the water use efficiency from the current 35 per cent to expected 90 per cent," the company's joint managing director Ajit B Jain said.

Maharasthra-based Jain Irrigation is into manufacturing of micro-irrigation systems, PVC and HDPE pipes, plastic sheets, agro-processed products, renewable energy solutions, tissue culture plants, financial services and other agri-inputs.