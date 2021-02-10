Itel beats Samsung on brand trust in sub-Rs 7,000 segment: Survey

Itel also rules the sub-Rs 5,000 smartphone segment.

Itel Mobile, a little known smartphone brand has pipped Samsung in the sub-Rs 7,000 segment to become the most trustworthy brand, according to CMR (CyberMedia Research) Insights on the Go Survey.

According to the survey, Itel scored the highest (42 percent) in brand trust, followed by Samsung (39 percent), and Xiaomi (37 percent) in the sub-Rs 7,000 segment.

The trust quotient in Itel is driven by factors, such as product quality (42 percent), affordability (44 percent), trendy technology (42 percent), Localised and Innovative Marketing Approach (42 percent) and after sales service (43 percent), among others, the survey noted.

The survey report also noted that Itel also leads in the sub-Rs 7,000 smartphone segment.

Itel rules the sub-Rs 5,000 smartphone segment with 26 percent consumers currently and 42 percent users planning to buy Itel phones in their next purchase.

"Itel’s leadership can be attributed to its strong understanding of Aspirational India, its robust product portfolio, focus on innovative and localised marketing approach backed with reliable after-sales," said Shipra Sinha, Analyst- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

The CMR survey covered 2,123 smartphone users in Tier II and Tier III cities,including Guwahati, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, Madurai, Nashik and Siliguri, among others.

"Consumers in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India seek the latest trendy specs at the right price-points. Smartphone brands that are able to understand the consumer pulse and are able to deliver the latest innovations for value-conscious buyers, win big," Satya Mohanty, Head- Industry Consulting Group (ICG), CMR, said.

In Tier II and Tier III cities, 41 percent of those surveyed purchased smartphones online, whereas 51 percent bought the phone at the local store, the survey said.