Is PMC Bank close to finding a rescuer?

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said initial response from investors looked positive.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das has said that initial response from potential investors for crisis-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) “looks positive” and the bank’s management is in touch with investors to evaluate the interest.

The deadline for investors to submit binding offers for PMC Bank is December 15. The deadline for submitting the expression of interest expired on November 30. At the post-monetary policy press conference, Das indicated the bank will evaluate the applications and after December 15 some clarity could emerge on the matter.

Though the RBI could rescue two crisis-ridden banks—Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank—in a very short period after the Boards were superseded, the regulator hasn’t got success yet in finding a rescuer for PMC Bank even after a year.

The RBI superseded PMC Bank board in September 2019. About 70 percent of its total loan book of Rs 8,383 crore as on March 31, 2019, had been taken by real estate firm HDIL. The bank had Rs 11,600 crore in deposits. The police arrested Joy Thomas, former managing director of the PMC Bank, in October. The investigators have since made a few more arrests.

PMC Bank has been in discussions with a clutch of potential acquirers over the last year including a few Mumbai-based banks. But, talks haven’t progressed so far.

In an advertisement on its website on November 3, the Maharashtra-based multi-state co-operative bank invited interest from potential bidders for the reconstruction of the bank.

During investigations, it was found that the bank had been allegedly running fraudulent transactions for several years to facilitate lending to HDIL through fictitious accounts and violating single-party lending rules. The RBI imposed restrictions on deposit withdrawals and superseded its board after the fraud was detected.

According to the bank, it had total deposits of Rs 10,727.12 crore, total advances of Rs 4,472.78 crore and gross NPA of Rs 3,518.89 crore as on March 31, 2020. The share capital of the bank is Rs 292.94 crore. The bank registered a net loss of Rs 6,835 crore during 2019-20 and has a negative net worth of Rs 5,850.61 crore.

“Objective of the process of an invitation of EoI is to identify a suitable equity investor/ group of investors willing to take over management control so as to revive the bank and commence regular day-to-day operations,” PMC Bank said inviting potential investors.

The shortlisted investors need to conduct due diligence on PMC Bank and subsequently submit their binding offers for further consideration by PMC Bank on or before December 15, 2020, the bank said.

Earlier, in a letter to the customers of the bank the RBI-appointed administrator, AK Dixit had said the management is working on finding a way out to resolve the Bank in the best interests of all stakeholders, particularly the depositors.

“Various models/ options are being considered, and discussions are continuing with different entities in this regard. In spite of the pandemic-induced hurdles, the matter is engaging our close attention under the guidance of RBI,” Dixit said.

According to the administrator, the bank has already initiated actions for recovery of bad debts, including accounts of HDIL group. “We have intensified our recovery efforts through close follow up, settlements and legal action as appropriate. We have taken aggressive steps to control costs and cut expenses. Branch network is being rationalised, premises are being surrendered and rents are being re-negotiated down,” said Dixit.

“While maintaining essential IT systems, we have rationalised telecom lines and have cut down the expenses on outsourcing. Staff expenses have also been substantially reduced. In short, a hard look is being taken at every expense,” Dixit said.

At present, the bank is making payment to all depositors up to Rs one lakh, besides hardship payments up to Rs.5 lakh for critical and life-threatening ailments such as cancer, COVID, and ailments related to heart, kidney etc., while managing the resources of the bank for optimal returns, the administrator said.