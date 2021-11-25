business Star Health IPO: Should you subscribe to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed insurer? Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is set to launch its maiden public offer on November 30, 2021. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,000 crore and will be the third-largest IPO in 2021, after Paytm and Zomato. Should you subscribe to this IPO? Watch the video to find out.