Reporter's Take | LIC IPO: What it means for customers and investors?

One of the most unexpected announcement at Budget 2020 was the proposed IPO of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). As of FY19, the state-owned company’s balance sheet was at Rs 30.5 lakh crore and a mere 25 percent stake sale could mean a bumper listing.

To list the state-owned company, a final clearing will required from market regulator SEBI among other clearances.

But it remains to be seen how beneficial would the IPO be for customers and investors. In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with M Saraswathy to find out the impact of LIC's IPO on customers and investors.