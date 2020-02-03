App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

IPO
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | LIC IPO: What it means for customers and investors?

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with M Saraswathy to find out the impact of LIC's IPO on customers and investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

One of the most unexpected announcement at Budget 2020 was the proposed IPO of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). As of FY19, the state-owned company’s balance sheet was at Rs 30.5 lakh crore and a mere 25 percent stake sale could mean a bumper listing.

To list the state-owned company, a final clearing will required from market regulator SEBI among other clearances.

But it remains to be seen how beneficial would the IPO be for customers and investors. In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with M Saraswathy to find out the impact of LIC's IPO on customers and investors.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #LIC IPO #video

