Paytm operator One 97 Communications finalises share allotment | Here is how to check status online

Paytm IPO | Investors can easily check their share allotment online either on the website of BSE or IPO Registrar, by following three easy steps.

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 11:08 PM IST
 
 
Mobile payment platform Paytm operator One 97 Communications has finalised the basis of allotment on November 15. Investors can easily check their share allotment online either on the website of BSE or IPO Registrar, by following three easy steps.

On the IPO registrar:

a) Select company name 'One 97 Communications Limited - IPO'

b) Select and accordingly enter PAN Number, or Application Number, or DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC

c) Finally click on submit.

Alternatively the allotment status can be checked on the BSE website:

a) Select Equity and Issue Name (One 97 Communications Limited)

b) Enter Application Number and PAN Number

c) Finally check box (I'm not a robot), and click on search' to know the application status

The funds will be credited to the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by November 16, and eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts by November 17.

Paytm shares are expected to start trading on the BSE and NSE with effect from November 18.

The country's biggest ever public issue, worth Rs 18,300 crore, was subscribed 1.89 times, supported mainly by qualified institutional buyers who had bought shares 2.79 times the portion set aside for them. The reserved portion of retail investors was subscribed 1.66 times and that of non-institutional investors saw 24 percent subscription.

Also read - 350 Paytm employees set to become millionaires after IPO launch

In the grey market, the premium for Paytm shares declined further to 1.4 percent from 2.3 percent earlier. Shares were trading at a price of Rs 2,180 in the grey market against final issue price of Rs 2,150, as per the IPO Watch and IPO Central.

The grey market is an unofficial platform where the trading begins with the announcement of IPO price band and continues till the listing of shares on the bourses.

Also read - Paytm IPO: Why some fund houses invested, while several others stayed away
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO - News #One 97 Communications #PayTm
first published: Nov 15, 2021 11:08 pm

