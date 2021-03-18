English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Kalyan Jewellers IPO subscribed 1.77 times, QIB portion fully booked on final day

Kalyan Jewellers IPO: The company is planning to raise Rs 800 crore via fresh issue and Rs 375 crore through offer for sale route

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Rs 1,175-crore initial public offering of Kalyan Jewellers has witnessed a 1.77 times subscription so far on the final day of bidding, March 18. The issue opened on March 16.

The public offer has received bids for 16.94 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 9.57 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

The IPO size was reduced after the company raised Rs 351.89 crore from anchor investors at the higher end of the price band of Rs 86-87 per share on March 15, a day before the issue opening.

The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers is subscribed 1.17 times and that of non-institutional investors is booked 1.08 times. Retail investors put in bids 2.41 times more than their reserved portion, while employees portion was subscribed 2.44 times.

Kalyan Jewellers is planning to raise Rs 800 crore via fresh issue and Rs 375 crore through offer for sale route. The net fresh issue proceeds are going to be used for working capital requirements.

Close

Related stories

The company is one of the largest jewellery companies in India based on revenue as of March 2020. Company operates its jewellery business through 107 showrooms located across 21 states and union territories in India, and 30 showrooms in the Middle East as of December 2020.

Also read our in-house research report on Kalyan Jewellers

Looking at the financial performance, Hem Securities recommends that only investors with high-risk appetite should subscribe to the issue for short term, Hem Securities said.

Also read - Kalyan Jewellers IPO: 10 things you should know
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IPO - Issues Open #Kalyan Jewellers India
first published: Mar 18, 2021 12:30 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.