you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee | Can market maintain uptrend given weak macro environment?

CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee talks about the breadth of the current market rally, which is driven mainly by global and institutional investors.

Udayan Mukherjee

The current market rally in India is being primarily driven by global and institutional investors. Not many local investors and HNIs who actually drive the mid- and small-cap sentiment are actively driving market sentiments.

As demand continues to remain slow, it is getting difficult for mid- and small-cap stocks to perform given the weak economic conditions.

Investors are playing it safe and betting on large, stable companies. This is why a set of large-caps are pushing the market up and if you look at the broader indices, there is no rally.

In the 11th episode of In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee, the CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor explains how investors should tread the current market trend.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 08:59 am

tags #economic slowdown #Economy #in focus with udayan mukherjee #Market #video

