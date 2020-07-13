App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Rossari Biotech IPO opens for subscription today; should you subscribe?

The company already garnered Rs 149 crore through its anchor book on July 10 and has been subscribed 8 percent so far on July 13, day one of bidding

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After a lull in the IPO market since the SBI Card issue, Rossari Biotech is kick-startingthe IPO season with its Rs 496 crore fresh issue and offer-for- sale (OFS).  The company already garnered Rs 149 crore through its anchor book on July 10 and has been subscribed 8 percent so far on July 13, day one of bidding.


This speciality chemicals company caters to various customers’ needs across FMCG, apparel, poultry and animal feed industries and is the largest manufacturer of textile chemicals in India and leading manufacturer of acrylic polymers in India.


So, should investors subscribe to Rossari Biotech IPO? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra answers.

 
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #Ideas For Profit #IPO - Issues Open #rossari biotech ipo

