MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

CMS Info Systems mops up Rs 330 crore from anchor investors, ahead of IPO

CMS Info Systems IPO | The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised allocation of 1,52,77,777 equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 216 per equity share.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2021 / 09:47 PM IST
CMS Info Systems IPO

CMS Info Systems IPO

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CMS Info Systems, one of the largest cash-management companies in India, on December 20, has garnered Rs 330 crore from 12 anchor investors ahead of its public issue opening.

The company will open its initial public offering for subscription on December 21, and the offer will close on December 23.

CMS Info in its BSE filing said it has finalised allocation of 1,52,77,777 equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 216 per equity share.

Click Here To Know All IPO Related News

Marquee investors who invested in the company through anchor book were ICICI Prudential, Nomura India, SBI Mutual Fund, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Goldmans Sachs, SBI Life Insurance, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Theleme India Master Fund and BNP Paribas Arbitrage.

Close

Related stories

The company intends to raise Rs 1,100 crore from its public issue. This IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale by promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Limited. Hence, all the money will go to the selling shareholder and the company will not get any funds from the offer.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 205-216 per equity share.

The company has reserved half of its offer size for qualified institutional buyers (including anchor investors), 35 percent for retail investors, and the remaining for non-institutional investors.

Also readCMS Info Systems IPO opens on December 21: 10 key things to know before subscribing to the issue

CMS Info Systems claims to be the India's largest cash-management company based on the number of ATM points and the number of retail pick-up points as of March 2021. The company provides several services, including installing, and managing assets and technology solutions on end-to-end outsourced basis for banks under long-term contracts.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CMS Info Systems #IPO - Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 20, 2021 09:47 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.