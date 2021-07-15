Clean Science IPO share allotment likely today: How to check status

Clean Science | The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemical company Clean Science and Technology has been subscribed 1.70 times so far on July 7, day one of launch. The offer has received bids for 2.09 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.23 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

Clean Science and Technology is likely to finalise its IPO share allotment today. There are two options for investors to check if they have been allotted shares and how many.

One way to check is on the IPO registrar website, which is LinkIntime. Investors have to first select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID. Select company name (Clean Science and Technology Limited - IPO) and accordingly enter either PAN Number, Application Number or DP Client ID, and then click on Search button to know whether shares allotted or not by the company.

The second option is on the BSE website, wherein one has to select Equity and Issue Name (Clean Science and Technology Limited), and enter Application Number and PAN Number, then finally click on the Search button to know the application status.

Once the company finalises share allotment, ineligible investors will get their money back into their bank accounts and eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts.

Trading in shares will commence from July 19.

The Rs 1,546.62-crore public offer saw a stellar subscription of 93.41 times during July 7-9, as the reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 156.37 times, non-institutional investors 206.43 times and retail investors 9 times.

Clean Science manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals such as performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, and FMCG chemicals. In FY21, exports contributed 67.86 percent to total revenue from operations.