Angel Broking IPO: Check allotment status here

Angel Broking, one of the largest retail broking houses, is expected to make its market debut on October 5 after its Rs 600-crore initial public offering public saw the lowest subscription among IPOs launched, so far, in 2020.

The offer was subscribed 3.94 times during September 22-24, backed largely by retail investors and qualified institutional buyers, while other IPOs witnessed subscription in the range of 13-151 times.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by promoters and investors. The fresh issue proceeds will be used towards working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Angel Broking was providing broking and allied services through online and digital platforms and network to more than 11,000 authorised persons as of June 2020. It was managing Rs 13,254 crore in client assets and over 21.5 lakh operational broking accounts as of June 2020.

Also read: Angel Broking falls from grace in grey market; here's why

Its brokerage business accounts for 69.54 percent of the revenue, while the remaining 30.46 percent is contributed by lending activities, income from depository operations, portfolio management services, income from distribution and other activities.

The company, in consultation with merchant bankers, is expected to finalise the basis of allotment on September 29 and the refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA account can take place on September 30. Equity shares could get credited to the accounts of eligible investors by October 1, the schedule provided by the company says.

Investors can check the allotment status on the BSE website and the registrar's website following these simple steps:

Option 1)

>> Check box "Equity">> Select your "Issue Name" in the dropdown menu - Angel Broking (Note: Company name will appear only after the allotment process is done)>> Type your "Application Number" in the box>> Type your "Permanent Account Number (PAN No.)" in the box

>> Finally click on the "Search" button

Option 2)

>> Select "Company Name" in the dropdown menu— Angel Broking (the company name will appear only after the allotment process is done)>> Check box either "Permanent Account Number (PAN)" or "Application Number" or Depository/Client ID>> Type your "Permanent Account Number (PAN )" or "Application Number" or Depository/Client ID in the box

>> Finally click on "Submit" button

If the information provided by you is correct, then you will see the application status. The number of shares you subscribed to and the numbers of shares alloted to you will also get reflected.