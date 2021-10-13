InMobi acquires Appsumer to expand enterprise offerings for advertisers

Mobile advertising technology firm InMobi has acquired Appsumer, a London-based performance insights platform for mobile app advertisers, for an undisclosed amount.

Appsumer provides advertisers a 360-degree view of marketing spend across channels, allowing them to turn complex data into rich insights. The platform offers marketers no-code integrations with more than 100 marketing channels, customisable dashboards for clients to build and track goals and KPIs, and daily processing of marketing data for more accurate measurement and informed decision making.

Backed by Galvanise Capital, Appsumer counts firms like Miniclip, Loovoo, Picsart, Trainline, and Viber among its customers.

“Appsumer brings a next-generation approach for advertisers to better understand the efficacy of their marketing efforts across multiple channels that growth marketing teams employ daily. The solution makes it easy to map all mobile performance media investment to business outcomes” said Abhay Singhal, Co-Founder of InMobi Group and CEO of InMobi Marketing Solutions.

InMobi said that Appsumer’s self-serve technology platform, intellectual property and team will support the company’s end-to-end content, monetisation and marketing stack and enable marketers to assess their performance marketing spend at a single destination. Last month, the Bengaluru-based firm launched InMobi Telco to help mobile carriers and handset manufacturers optimize their customer experiences and diversify their revenue streams.

"InMobi and Appsumer together intend to build an operating system that makes understanding user acquisition funnels easier by using artificial intelligence to build predictive capabilities into the platform to help growth marketers more quickly experiment and iterate to optimize results from their user acquisition strategies," it said.

As part of the deal, Appsumer team will join InMobi to further develop and support the analytics and automation offering under the firm's umbrella. Appsumer will continue operating independently as a subsidiary within the global InMobi organisational structure and founder Shumel Lais will continue to lead the division, formulating its future growth path and product roadmap.

“Joining forces with InMobi potentially represents an exponential growth path for our pioneering technology,” said Lais. “I’m excited that Appsumer has the opportunity to get into the hands of even more developers and marketing teams worldwide to leverage our best of breed offering, making it the default home for growth marketing.”

Over the years, InMobi has made several acquisitions including the $90 million purchase of Los Angeles-based AerServ in January 2018, Sprint's mobile advertising business Pinsight Media in October 2018, UK-based Overlay Media in January 2013, and US-based Sprout in August 2011.