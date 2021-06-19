MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Infosys to roll out salary hikes effective July 2021

The company had rolled out salary hikes effective January 2021. Earlier, its Bengaluru-based peer Wipro too announced wage hikes effective September 2021. The move comes at a time when there is huge demand for talent.

Swathi Moorthy
June 19, 2021 / 09:31 PM IST
Last year, Infosys engaged with employees by providing opportunities for continuous learning and career advancements.

Last year, Infosys engaged with employees by providing opportunities for continuous learning and career advancements.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys to roll out salary hikes effective July 2021, second in the calendar year, as the company looks to contain attrition and retain talent.

The company had rolled out a compensation increase effective January 2021.

Speaking at Infosys' 40th annual general meeting, which was held virtually, COO Pravin Rao said, with markets opening, demand is picking up and companies are hiring in large numbers. This has led to higher attrition in FY21 compared to FY20.

Having said that, Rao said, the company is increasing its efforts to retain talent. “We have two rounds of compensation increase, effective January 2021 and July 2021,” Rao added.

Read: Infosys to announce Q1 results on July 14

Close

Related stories

Earlier, Wipro announced that it is rolling out salary hike for 80 percent of its employees effective September 2021, its second in the calendar year. TCS was the first to announce a salary hike for employees effective April 2021.

Over the last year, Infosys engaged with employees by providing opportunities for continuous learning and career advancements. “We are hoping to contain the attrition to the manageable level,” Rao said.

On queries from investors regarding H-1B issues, Rao said that since the Biden administration took over, there have been reviews on the immigration policies of the Trump administration. He further added that the approval rates have improved in Q4 FY21.

Shareholders also queried the Infosys management on its acquisition strategy, and partnerships with startups. Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, said that the company is not shying away from large acquisition but the focus is to buy small companies in the digital space. An important aspect of the acquisition is also about how well its integration works with the firm, he added.

On the startups front, Parekh explained that the company looks at startups from India, West Coast in the US and Israel. However, the company is not in the business of investing in startups but rather the focus is on co-innovation and partnerships with the companies.
Swathi Moorthy
TAGS: #attrition #H1B #Infosys #wage hikes
first published: Jun 19, 2021 08:31 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.