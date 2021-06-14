Infosys to announce Q1 results on July 14

Image: Reuters

IT services major Infosys on Monday said it will announce its financial results for the June 2021 quarter on July 14.

"...a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 13 and 14, 2021 inter alia to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2021," a regulatory filing said.

The financial results will be presented to the Board of Directors on July 14, 2021, for their approval, it added.

The company will also hold an investor/analyst call on July 14, 2021, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 and business outlook, it said.