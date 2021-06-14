MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Infosys to announce Q1 results on July 14

The financial results will be presented to the Board of Directors on July 14, 2021, for their approval, it added.

PTI
June 14, 2021 / 10:46 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT services major Infosys on Monday said it will announce its financial results for the June 2021 quarter on July 14.

"...a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 13 and 14, 2021 inter alia to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2021," a regulatory filing said.

The financial results will be presented to the Board of Directors on July 14, 2021, for their approval, it added.

The company will also hold an investor/analyst call on July 14, 2021, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 and business outlook, it said.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Infosys #Infosys results #Market news
first published: Jun 14, 2021 10:46 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.