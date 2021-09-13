Infosys' board of directors to meet on October 12, 13 to consider Q2 result

Representational image

Infosys on September 13 announced that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the firm will take place on October 12 and 13, 2021 to consider the results of second quarter of FY 2021-22.

Also, the tech firm said the board may consider declaration of interim dividend during the meeting, it said in a regulatory filing.

ALSO READ: Infosys Q1 Results | Profit rises 2% QoQ to Rs 5,195 crore, firm raises FY22 constant currency revenue growth forecast to 14-16%

Among other details, Infosys informed that the board of directors -- during the meeting -- will approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results, standalone financial results and audited financial statements of the firm and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2021.

"The financial results and proposal for interim dividend, if any, will be presented to the Board of Directors on October 13, 2021 for their approval," Infosys said in its BSE filing.

Apart from this, the tech leader said that the trading window for the earnings release of the quarter ending September 30, 2021 will be closed from September 16, 2021 and will re-open on October 19, 2021. The trading will be closed in compliance with SEBI regulations, it added.

Infosys will also hold investor and analyst calls on October 13, 2021 to discuss the financial results for Q2 of FY 2021, company secretary AGS Manikantha said.