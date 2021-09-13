MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Infosys' board of directors to meet on October 12, 13 to consider Q2 result

The tech firm said the board may consider declaration of interim dividend during the meeting.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 07:00 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image

Infosys on September 13 announced that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the firm will take place on October 12 and 13, 2021 to consider the results of second quarter of FY 2021-22.

Also, the tech firm said the board may consider declaration of interim dividend during the meeting, it said in a regulatory filing.

ALSO READ: Infosys Q1 Results | Profit rises 2% QoQ to Rs 5,195 crore, firm raises FY22 constant currency revenue growth forecast to 14-16%

Among other details, Infosys informed that the board of directors -- during the meeting -- will approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results, standalone financial results and audited financial statements of the firm and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2021.

"The financial results and proposal for interim dividend, if any, will be presented to the Board of Directors on October 13, 2021 for their approval," Infosys said in its BSE filing.

Close

Related stories

Apart from this, the tech leader said that the trading window for the earnings release of the quarter ending September 30, 2021 will be closed from September 16, 2021 and will re-open on October 19, 2021. The trading will be closed in compliance with SEBI regulations, it added.

Infosys will also hold investor and analyst calls on October 13, 2021 to discuss the financial results for Q2 of FY 2021, company secretary AGS Manikantha said.

Earlier on July 15, country's second-largest software services provider Infosys had reported a 2.3 per cent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,195 crore for the quarter ended June. The firm's consolidated revenue from operations climbed 6 per cent sequentially to Rs 27,896 crore in Q1 of FY 2021-22.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Infosys #Q2 results #Results #SEBI
first published: Sep 13, 2021 06:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.