MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Informed Ravi Shankar Prasad of copyright violation before account lock: Twitter

The parliamentary panel on IT had sought a written reply on the incidents from Twitter seeking to “know the grounds on which the site locked the account”.

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
Twitter said Prasad’s tweet violated DMCA for AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam and Tharoor’s tweet for Boney M’s Rasputin. (File Image)

Twitter said Prasad’s tweet violated DMCA for AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam and Tharoor’s tweet for Boney M’s Rasputin. (File Image)

Twitter has told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) that it informed former IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad that his account would be blocked for copyright infringement.

In its submission before the Shashi Tharoor-led panel, the company said Prasad had been informed about the temporary block on his account due to a US Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) strike on June 25, ANI reported. The account was later restored.

Notably, Tharoor’s own twitter account was also similarly locked. The panel had sought a written reply on the incidents from Twitter seeking to “know the grounds on which the site locked the account”.

To this, Twitter said it had received DMCA notices for the tweets in question, from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) alleging infringement of copyrighted works owned by Sony Music Entertainment. It also cited the original works based on which the notices were sent.

It referenced the tweets in question where Prasad’s tweet violated DMCA for AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam and Tharoor’s tweet for Boney M’s Rasputin.

Close

Related stories

"Upon receipt of the notice, Twitter complied with its copyright policy, disabled access to the allegedly infringing videos, and temporarily locked the accounts. When the account holders acknowledged their understanding of our copyright policy, the accounts were immediately unlocked," it added.

It further said that an email with a full copy of the DMCA notices was also sent to the users.

Apart from reasons, the Panel also sought understanding of Twitter’s SOPs for blocking accounts and whether these were followed for Prasad’s and Tharoor’s tweets.

To which Twitter responded that repeated offenders may have their accounts suspended “under appropriate circumstances”, but the company also takes into account retractions and counter-notices. It also said that fraudulent, incomplete and non-copyright notices are not considered for action.

In regards to SOPs for actions it listed the following: removal of copyrighted material, disabling access to copyrighted material, full copy of complaint (including details of the reporter), and details about counter-notice.

As per Twitter, the site saw a 15 percent jump in DMCA takedown notices in January to June 2020, which affected 87 percent more accounts during the period.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #India #Twitter
first published: Jul 9, 2021 09:35 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Trade

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Trade

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.