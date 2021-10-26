MARKET NEWS

English
IndiGo launches direct flights between Shillong and Dibrugarh

The Shillong- Dibrugarh flight will be available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Moneycontrol News
October 26, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST
Representative image.

To strengthen regional connectivity, private airliner IndiGo on October 26 announced the launch of direct flights between Shillong in Meghalaya and Dibrugarh in Assam under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

The flight route was inaugurated with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp at the Shillong airport by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The thrice in a week flight be available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

"These new domestic flights will strengthen regional connectivity and promote trade, commerce, as well as tourism through increased accessibility. The hill-station of Northeastern India, Shillong, is known for its natural beauty and indigenous cultures," IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said.

"Direct connections between the tea city of India, Dibrugarh, to the capital city of Meghalaya will cater to the regional travel demand," he said.

Close

Scindia on had on October 20 virtually inaugurated six new flight routes for the Northeast—Kolkata-Guwahati, Aizawl-Shillong, Guwahati-Aizawl, Shillong-Aizawl, Guwahati-Kolkata and Aizawl-Guwahati.

IndiGo also operates flights between Shillong and Silchar, Agartala, Imphal, and Kolkata, it said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #direct flights #Indigo Airlines #regional connectivity scheme #Shillong-Dibrugarh Flights
first published: Oct 26, 2021 03:34 pm

