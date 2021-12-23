IndiGo announces codeshare agreement with Air France-KLM from February

IndiGo had in September also announced that it has entered into a code-sharing agreement with American Airlines, which will help place the latter’s code on 29 of IndiGo’s domestic routes in India.

InterGlobe Aviation-run IndiGo Airlines on December 23 announced that it has entered into a codeshare agreement with European airline - Air France-KLM.

The new partnership marks the fourth codeshare agreement IndiGo has entered into with a global airline after already signing agreements with Qatar Airways, American Airlines, and Turkish Airlines to expand its offerings in the international market.

With this new partnership, Air France and KLM will offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations, while customers of IndiGo will get access to over 250 global destinations offered by Air France and KLM, IndiGo said in a press release.

The codeshare agreement is subject to government approval and is expected to start in February 2022.

A codeshare agreement is a business arrangement in which two or more airlines publish and market the same flight under their own airline designator and flight number as part of their published timetable or schedule.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Typically, a flight is operated by one airline while seats are sold for the flight by all cooperating airlines using their own designator and flight number.

The new agreement by the largest airline in India by market share once again reiterates IndiGo's efficient approach to expand its product offering to customers while keeping its operating expenses in check, market experts said.

IndiGo had in September also announced that it has entered into a code-sharing agreement with American Airlines, which will help place the latter’s code on 29 of IndiGo’s domestic routes in India.