    Indian Railway will need to raise around Rs 30,000 crore from asset monetisation in FY24: Sources

    Indian Railways missed its asset monetisation target in 2021-22. This is likely to be repeated in 2022-23 as well, when against a target of Rs 57,000 crore, it will likely raise only around Rs 20,000 - 25,000 crore.

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    February 06, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST
    The Railways ministry's Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources have fallen to Rs 52,783 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 95,943 crore in 2022-23. (Representative image)

    The Indian Railways will need to raise a minimum of Rs 30,000 crore from asset monetisation and privatisation in 2023-24, after the government has limited the railway's market borrowing for the next financial year to around Rs 50,000 crore, multiple senior government officials said.

    The central government has limited the Railways ministry's Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources (IEBR) to Rs 52,783 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 95,943 crore in 2022-23, according to the Budget document of 2023-24.

    "Indian Railways will need to raise around Rs 30,000- Rs 40,000 crore from asset monetisation in 2023-24 to raise additional funds for capital expenditure," a senior official from the Ministry of Railways said.

    He added that not only will the Indian Railways double down on its efforts to monetise stations, trains, and tracks on the dedicated freight corridors, but is also working with experts to come out with an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) in 2023-24.