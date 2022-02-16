In 2 years, 50% of Wipro’s order book will be with key partners from 38% now: CEO Thierry Delaporte

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro

Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro is seeing tremendous opportunity in its partnerships with companies like Microsoft, Google and Salesforce. While 38 percent of the firm’s current order book is with these alliance partners, it could account for about 50 percent in two years, CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said on February 16.

“I've been in this industry for 28 years now, I have seen real evolution in the way we are operating as what you call an ecosystem. What we are seeing now is a coming together of business and technology. So the partner ecosystem becomes invaluable,” Delaporte said at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2022 (NTLF).

He was in conversation with Noshir Kaka, Senior Partner, McKinsey. The three-day NTLF is being held from February 16-18.

Through these partners, including startups, big and small, and other companies, Wipro is looking at bringing new growth areas for its clients. As a result, the company sees tremendous opportunity in its partnerships with companies like AWS, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, SAP ServiceNow, in the areas of cloud-led modernization, AI, machine learning, and specific digital solutions.

“We are massively committing to this partnership, in a very strategic way, and investing a lot of money into it. Today, I tell you very transparently, 38 percent of our current order book is with our key alliance partners. My view, two years from now, it will be over 50 percent of our order book,” Delaporte said.

With market dynamics changing, Delaporte also shared the need for fostering the culture of radical thinking. “We are investing in our innovation. We are allowing us and our team to fail. Because that's absolutely necessary when you want to develop a culture of innovation, and that is a significant aspect of our development,” he said.

Wipro is also making bolder bets and constantly challenging oneself, the CEO said. According to Delaporte, unless you are not challenging yourself, it will not get you ready for what comes next and for this radical thinking is necessary.

“For me, it starts with having ambition, being bold. If you are not ambitious, if you're not bold, you're not going to take risk. If you're not taking risk, you are surely not going to fail,” he added.