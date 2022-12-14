IEX becomes India’s first carbon-neutral power exchange

Energy trading platform Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) became the country's first carbon-neutral power exchange, using market based tradable instruments to offset its carbon emissions, the company said on December 14 in a press release.

To reduce its carbon footprint, IEX voluntarily cancelled CERs (certified emissions reductions) from clean projects registered under the Clean Development Mechanism of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

IEX’s commitment towards climate mitigation will support the corporates and industries who want to be associated with an environmentally responsible organization and will enable them to contribute towards the critical challenge of climate change, the company stated.

"We are honored to achieve another milestone as a carbon-neutral exchange, as we further our commitment towards India’s Net Zero ambitions. This achievement is yet another milestone in our 15-year journey towards enabling India’s energy transition in a sustainable manner," said SN Goel, chairman and managing director at IEX said.

EKI Energy, global service provider in the sphere of Energy, Carbon Credit & Quality Management, was the sustainability partner by providing advisory & consultancy services in this climate action exercise.