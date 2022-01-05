ICICI Prudential life Q3 Net Profit may dip 8.9% YoY to Rs. 278.3 cr: Motilal Oswal

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. | On a listing day - September 29, 2016, The stock has fallen 10.88 percent to Rs 297.65 as against the issue price of Rs 334.00. The company issue size was Rs 6,056.79 crore.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects ICICI Prudential life to report net profit at Rs. 278.3 crore down 8.9% year-on-year (down 37.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 12.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 10,086.9 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 8.2% Y-o-Y (down 36.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 299.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

