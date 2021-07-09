MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

ICICI Prudential life Q1 Net Profit may dip 21.6% YoY to Rs. 275.3 cr: Motilal Oswal

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 18.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 44.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,565.9 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Broker Research
July 09, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST
In FY19, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's VNB stood at Rs 1,328 crore.

In FY19, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's VNB stood at Rs 1,328 crore.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banks and Insurance sector. The brokerage house expects ICICI Prudential life to report net profit at Rs. 275.3 crore down 21.6% year-on-year (up 253.3% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 18.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 44.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,565.9 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.


Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 21.6% Y-o-Y (up 114.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 244 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Banks and Insurance #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #ICICI Prudential life #Motilal Oswal #Result Poll
first published: Jul 9, 2021 10:53 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.