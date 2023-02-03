English
    Hyderabad gears up for India's first Formula-E Prix ; Anand Mahindra urges fans to cheer his team

    Mahindra and Mahindra's Formula E racing team , called Mahindra Racing will be competing for the first time on home ground, Anand Mahindra shared his excitement about the same and urged India to give a 'billion cheers' to his team.

    February 03, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
    (Representative Image) Formula E 2021-2022: Seoul ePrix II (Image Credit: Jaguar Racing)

    Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of automaker Mahindra and Mahindra, tweeted out his excitement about his team Mahindra Racing competing in India's first Formula E Prix being held in Hyderabad, Telangana on February 11, 2023.

    "After competing in Formula E right since its inception across the globe,we get to compete in  front of our home crowd,as a truly Indian team when Formula E comes to India as the Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix, I feel super excited about finally racing in front of the home crowd", Mahindra's tweet read.

    Also Read: Tickets sales start for India's first-ever Formula E race in Hyderabad

    Formula E, officially known as the ABB FIA( Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) Formula E World Championship, is a single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars. The series was conceived in 2011 in Paris.