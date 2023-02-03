Hyderabad gears up for India's first Formula-E Prix ; Anand Mahindra urges fans to cheer his team

(Representative Image) Formula E 2021-2022: Seoul ePrix II (Image Credit: Jaguar Racing)

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of automaker Mahindra and Mahindra, tweeted out his excitement about his team Mahindra Racing competing in India's first Formula E Prix being held in Hyderabad, Telangana on February 11, 2023.

"After competing in Formula E right since its inception across the globe,we get to compete in front of our home crowd,as a truly Indian team when Formula E comes to India as the Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix, I feel super excited about finally racing in front of the home crowd", Mahindra's tweet read.

Formula E, officially known as the ABB FIA( Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) Formula E World Championship, is a single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars. The series was conceived in 2011 in Paris.

Mahindra and Mahindra's Formula E racing team , called Mahindra Racing will be competing for the first time on home ground, Anand Mahindra shared his excitement about the same and urged India to give a 'billion cheers' to his team.

The FIA has collaborated with the Telangana government, to organise the event. Private firm Ace Nxt Gen is the official promoter of the Formula E Race.

Eleven teams from across the globe will participate in the net zero carbon emission race . The race being organised in Hyderabad is the round four of season 9 of the race series.

Hyderabad has become the first Indian city to host the event and will host the race for the next four years a report by the Indian Express said.

C.V. Anand the Police Commisioner of Hyderabad along with officials from the FIA inspected the track on February 2 according to a report by The Hindu.