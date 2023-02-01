Mahindra & Mahindra tractor total sales rise 28% in January

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd tractor total sales, including exports, increased 28 per cent at 28,926 units in January.
The company had posted a total of 22,682 unit of tractors in the year-ago period.
Domestic sales stood at 27,626 units in January, a growth of 31 per cent, over 21,162 units sold in January 2022, it said.
"We are off to a good start to the year with a promising Rabi crop outlook as sowing acreage for key crops of wheat, pulses and oil seeds have already surpassed previous year levels, supported by conducive soil and weather conditions.