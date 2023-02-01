Mahindra & Mahindra tractor total sales rise 28% in January

Representative image

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd tractor total sales, including exports, increased 28 per cent at 28,926 units in January.

The company had posted a total of 22,682 unit of tractors in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales stood at 27,626 units in January, a growth of 31 per cent, over 21,162 units sold in January 2022, it said.

"We are off to a good start to the year with a promising Rabi crop outlook as sowing acreage for key crops of wheat, pulses and oil seeds have already surpassed previous year levels, supported by conducive soil and weather conditions.

"This bodes well for the coming months, as the farmers start harvesting this bumper crop," Hemant Sikka, President for Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said.