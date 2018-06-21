How to check daily diesel and petrol prices

It can get difficult keeping track of petrol and diesel prices, especially since fuel pumps across the country are now revising prices on a daily basis compared to the earlier fortnightly mode.

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) have come up with various ways to keep the public in loop; the three companies are run by the state and account for more than 90 percent of pumps in the country.

The government decided for a daily revision in order to reduce volatility in domestic fuel prices and bring more transparency into the pricing mechanism.



SMS



Some methods to check daily prices are:

Consumers can check updates by sending an SMS to a particular registered number and they will get notified about the current price. A dealer code, which can be found at each pump, is needed before sending the SMS.

Indian Oil customers can send RSP <dealer code> to 9224992249.

BPCL customers must send RSP <dealer code> to 9223112222.



Apps



HPCL customers will have to send HPPRICE to 9222201122.

People can go for a simpler approach without having to wait for the company to reply to your SMS. Each company has its own mobile app and customers can download them to access a range of features – price updates, a pump locator, bill payments and others.

Indian Oil has an app called Fuel@IOC and it is available on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

BPCL customers can download the SmartDrive app which is available on both Google and Apple stores.



Websites Like their apps, each company has its own website which contains most information that is available on the app. People who do not have easy access to a smartphone, but can access the internet, can visit individual websites of the three companies and avail of similar services that are available on their apps.IndianOil’s website is www.iocl.com. BPCL’s website is called www.bharatpetroleum.com. HPCL customers can visit www.hindustanpetroleum.com.

HelplineWhile most of these apps and websites have a feedback option and customers can call or chat to get any query solved, BPCL is the only one to have its own customer care helpline. According to its website, BPCL’s Customer Care SmartLine is “a single window system to listen to queries, suggestions, feedback and compliments related to any of our products and offerings.” The number for the BPCL helpline is 1800-22-4344.

HPCL’s app is called My HPCL and it too is available on both stores.