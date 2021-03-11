English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hero MotoCorp sets production target of over 7 million units in FY22: Report

Hero MotoCorp sold 505,467 units of motorcycles and scooters in February 2021, as against 498,242 in February 2020.

Moneycontrol News
March 11, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hero MotoCorp has set a target of producing 7.5 million motorcycles and scooters in the fiscal year 2021-22, amid economic recovery and improvement in rural demand, consumer sentiment.

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer's internal sales target includes doubling exports to 350,000-400,000 vehicles from the existing 150,000-200,000, Mint reported.

Hero MotoCorp intends to manufacture 600,000-650,000 two-wheelers per month in FY22, which will take the total output to more than 7 million.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp raises capex for FY22 to up to Rs 1,000 crore

This would be close to FY19 output, Hero MotoCorp when produced 7.83 million units and reported wholesales or factory dispatches of 7.61 million units.

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A Hero MotoCorp spokesperson had not yet responded when contacted by Mint.

"Hero's management is also focusing on doubling its export business next year as it is imperative for them to expand export volumes for further improvement in profits and exports also boost operating margins. Overall, they are planning to target around 800,000 units from exports in the next few years," a source told the publication.

Hero MotoCorp sold 505,467 units of motorcycles and scooters in February 2021, as against 498,242 in February 2020.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Hero Motocorp
first published: Mar 11, 2021 08:49 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.