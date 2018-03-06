HCL Technologies signs five-and-a-half year deal with Norway’s Statkraft

HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it has signed a five and a half year IT deal with the Norway’s largest energy company Statkraft, which is a leading generator of renewable energy as well.

Statkraft produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating.

The value of the deal was not shared with the media,

As part of the deal, HCL will provide end-to-end integrated infrastructure services by implementing a modern, flexible and scalable infrastructure solution, including datacentre, service desk, workplace, network and security services, application operations and cross functional services.

“Statkraft is one of the leading players in the fast-growing renewable energy sector, and this contract is a fantastic endorsement of HCL’s Next Generation IT capabilities and Global Service Delivery model. Through our flexible and innovative approach, leveraging best-in-class automation capabilities that lie at the heart of HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy, we are able to deliver end-to-end ITO services that make a real difference to our clients’ businesses globally,” said Pankaj Tagra, EVP, Nordic & DACH Business Head, HCL Technologies.

The public services business is HCL’s fourth largest by revenue and accounted for a little over 10 percent of the company’s revenue in its third quarter ended December 31, 2017. The energy and utilities business worldwide is pegged as a near USD 40 trillion opportunity.

“We are dedicated to further developing our leading position as a provider of renewable energy”, said Johnny Langsrud, CIO and Senior Vice President IT at Statkraft. “Our partnership with HCL allows us to focus on our core business, while also making sure that our IT infrastructure processes are optimised for future success.”