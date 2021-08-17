HCL Tech signs five-year IT transformation deal with German MNC Wacker Chemie

Representative image

HCL Technologies announced on August 17 the signing of a five-year, end-to-end IT transformation services deal with German multinational chemical company Wacker Chemie AG.

The intent of the deal is "to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery" for Wacker, the Indian IT major said in a regulatory filing.

Wacker currently operates 26 production sites spread across the globe. According to HCL Tech, the German firm's engagement with it will lead to significant cost efficiencies through "modernization, standardization and automation."

HCL will be using AI-enabled virtual assistants to drive efficiencies for Wacker, it added.

“Germany is a key strategic market for HCL and our engagement with Wacker is testament to our continued growth in the region,” said Dr Rolf Frank Fehler, Senior Vice President, HCL Tech.

“We are excited to partner with Wacker, as we strongly believe digital transformation is a collaborative journey. HCL’s global delivery model and regional service management will help ensure delivery success at Wacker," Fehler added.

Wacker CIO and CDO Dirk Ramhorst said his company was looking to transform its current sourcing model "with a long-term ‘Next Generation Managed Service’ sourcing model".

"We wanted a partner to not only enhance our digital transformation journey but also support the ‘Wacker Digital Program,’ helping us to become a digital leader in the chemical industry. We have great confidence this partnership will improve efficiencies through potential harmonization of service delivery across IT areas while ensuring frictionless and streamlined processes," Ramhorst added.