MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HCL Tech signs five-year IT transformation deal with German MNC Wacker Chemie

The intent of the deal is "to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery" for Wacker, the Indian IT major said in a regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

HCL Technologies announced on August 17 the signing of a five-year, end-to-end IT transformation services deal with German multinational chemical company Wacker Chemie AG.

The intent of the deal is "to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery" for Wacker, the Indian IT major said in a regulatory filing.

Wacker currently operates 26 production sites spread across the globe. According to HCL Tech, the German firm's engagement with it will lead to significant cost efficiencies through "modernization, standardization and automation."

HCL will be using AI-enabled virtual assistants to drive efficiencies for Wacker, it added.

“Germany is a key strategic market for HCL and our engagement with Wacker is testament to our continued growth in the region,” said Dr Rolf Frank Fehler, Senior Vice President, HCL Tech.

Close

Related stories

“We are excited to partner with Wacker, as we strongly believe digital transformation is a collaborative journey. HCL’s global delivery model and regional service management will help ensure delivery success at Wacker," Fehler added.

Wacker CIO and CDO Dirk Ramhorst said his company was looking to transform its current sourcing model "with a long-term ‘Next Generation Managed Service’ sourcing model".

"We wanted a partner to not only enhance our digital transformation journey but also support the ‘Wacker Digital Program,’ helping us to become a digital leader in the chemical industry. We have great confidence this partnership will improve efficiencies through potential harmonization of service delivery across IT areas while ensuring frictionless and streamlined processes," Ramhorst added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #business news #Companies #HCL Technologies #IT Sector #Wacker Chemie AG
first published: Aug 17, 2021 05:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.