HCL Tech launches early career programme in Vietnam; to onboard 2,600 students in 5 years

Designed exclusively for high-school graduates, the TechBee programme prepares students technically and professionally for global IT careers in HCL Technologies, where candidates undergo an extensive 12-month training to become successful IT professionals and work for world-class global companies, a statement said.

PTI
October 18, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
The office of HCL Technologies Ltd at Noida.

The office of HCL Technologies Ltd at Noida.

 
 
HCL Technologies on Monday announced the launch of its TechBee early career programme in Vietnam with plans to onboard 2,600 candidates in the next five years, starting this year.

Any local student who has successfully completed high school and holds a high school graduation certificate or its equivalent, can apply for the TechBee Program, it added. Enrolment in the program will take place through an entrance test. After the successful completion of the 12-month training program, the candidates will join HCL Vietnam and will be paid salary equivalent to the job roles.

Any local student who has successfully completed high school and holds a high school graduation certificate or its equivalent, can apply for the TechBee Program, it added. Enrolment in the program will take place through an entrance test. After the successful completion of the 12-month training program, the candidates will join HCL Vietnam and will be paid salary equivalent to the job roles.

HCL Vietnam strives to foster growth and train the nation's talent pool in collaboration with high schools and local ICT and engineering institutions. HCL began its business operations in Vietnam in July 2020. “Vietnam has great market potential and talent pool for global technology companies to harness. The program will give students an early start in high-tech career roles,'' HCL Technologies Corporate Vice President Sanjay Gupta said.

He added that with this programme, HCL aims to hire the best talent from the country and give them financial independence early in their lives. HCL started its TeeBee Program in India in 2017 with an aim to hire the best talent and enable them to achieve financial independence, and has been running successfully in India, Australia and Sri Lanka.

Till now, more than 3,000 students have completed the TechBee program and now work with HCL for its Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients.

PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #HCL Tech #Vietnam
first published: Oct 18, 2021 03:02 pm

