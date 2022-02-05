MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hamdard to launch beauty products based on medicinal oils

    Hamdard, which also manufactures 'Chyawanprash' among other health supplements, is evolving into a company which provides holistic healthcare solutions to consumers.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST
    To prove the efficacy of its Unani and herbal medicines, Hamdard is trying to prove their benefits in other formats.

    To prove the efficacy of its Unani and herbal medicines, Hamdard is trying to prove their benefits in other formats.

    Hamdard, India's leading unani medicine brand and maker of popular ‘Rooh Afza’ sharbat is looking to further diversify its product offerings by entering into new consumer segments, according to a IANS report.

    Citing Hamdard Laboratories' Chairman Abdul Majeed, the report said that the company was planning to bring out new offerings in the form of face washes, shampoos and oral hygiene products.

    "We are currently working on new consumer products. Those products which are easily acceptable to the new generation of millennials," Majeed told IANS. "We are working on products based on medicinal oils. Currently, we make at least 28 different types of oils in Unani medicines which have therapeutic value. We are looking at five or six areas (products) based on these oils."

    Hamdard, which also manufactures 'Chyawanprash' among other health supplements, is evolving into a company which provides holistic healthcare solutions to consumers. To prove the efficacy of its Unani and herbal medicines, the company is trying to prove their benefits in other formats.

    Marico launches Chyawanprash to take on Dabur

    Close

    Related stories

    "As the market progresses, you have to go with the trend. So, now we have spruced up our R&D for the same, we have got good consultants, who are helping us develop these products. We started with an R&D investment of at least 2 percent of our turnover. In the next five years, it would cross five to six per cent on a year to year basis. it will be more than Rs 100 crore," Majeed said.

    Pointing out the strength of traditional medicines in boosting immunity amid COVID-19 pandemic, Majeed said "Both -- Ayurveda and Unani -- medicines have been a great help in boosting immunity during Covid. In a country like India the immunity element was led by traditional medicines, while the other part of the fight was led by vaccines and antivirals that were available."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chyawanprash #Hamdard #Hamdard beauty products #Hamdard Laboratories #Humdard #Rooh Afza sharbat #unani medicine
    first published: Feb 5, 2022 02:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.