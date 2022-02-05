Hamdard to launch beauty products based on medicinal oils

To prove the efficacy of its Unani and herbal medicines, Hamdard is trying to prove their benefits in other formats.

Hamdard, India's leading unani medicine brand and maker of popular ‘Rooh Afza’ sharbat is looking to further diversify its product offerings by entering into new consumer segments, according to a IANS report.

Citing Hamdard Laboratories' Chairman Abdul Majeed, the report said that the company was planning to bring out new offerings in the form of face washes, shampoos and oral hygiene products.

"We are currently working on new consumer products. Those products which are easily acceptable to the new generation of millennials," Majeed told IANS. "We are working on products based on medicinal oils. Currently, we make at least 28 different types of oils in Unani medicines which have therapeutic value. We are looking at five or six areas (products) based on these oils."

Hamdard, which also manufactures 'Chyawanprash' among other health supplements, is evolving into a company which provides holistic healthcare solutions to consumers. To prove the efficacy of its Unani and herbal medicines, the company is trying to prove their benefits in other formats.

"As the market progresses, you have to go with the trend. So, now we have spruced up our R&D for the same, we have got good consultants, who are helping us develop these products. We started with an R&D investment of at least 2 percent of our turnover. In the next five years, it would cross five to six per cent on a year to year basis. it will be more than Rs 100 crore," Majeed said.

Pointing out the strength of traditional medicines in boosting immunity amid COVID-19 pandemic, Majeed said "Both -- Ayurveda and Unani -- medicines have been a great help in boosting immunity during Covid. In a country like India the immunity element was led by traditional medicines, while the other part of the fight was led by vaccines and antivirals that were available."