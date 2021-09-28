What the Dabur and Marico face-off could mean for investors

In trading so far today, there’s a slight spring in Marico’s share price and a wee drag in Dabur’s stock. Marico’s move to revamp its chyawanprash offering, one where Dabur is the market leader with a 60 per cent share, could be a reason investors are showing some concern. The market for products with immunity-boosting claims has been soaring after the pandemic, and while the rush to stock up on sanitizers and handwash may have fizzled out, products like chyawanprash...