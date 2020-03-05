App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt approves SBI's plan to buy stake in Yes Bank: Report

Yes Bank had in September 2019 announced a $2 billion capital raising plan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government has approved the State Bank of India's (SBI) plan to lead a consortium and purchase stake in Yes Bank, Bloomberg reported.

SBI has also been given the green signal to choose members of the consortium, sources told the news agency.

The announcement is expected soon, the report added.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Representatives for Yes Bank and SBI have not yet responded to BloombergQuint's requests for a comment.

Yes Bank had in September 2019 announced a $2 billion capital raising plan.

Shares of Yes Bank jumped 17 percent following the report, while SBI's shares fell 5 percent.

Commenting on the development, former Indian Banks' Association (IBA) chief executive VG Kannan told CNBC-TV18 that the stake purchase by SBI should not be seen as an acquisition but rather an investment. Banking regulators won't allow substantial stake acquisition in another bank, he added.

In January 2020, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar had said “I have a feeling that it (Yes Bank) will not be allowed to fail”.

(This story will  be updated with further developments)

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 10:59 am

tags #State Bank of India #Yes Bank

