Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI falls 5%, Yes Bank gains 17% on deal buzz

SBI has been asked by the government to form a consortium for stake purchase of the Yes Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of SBI fell as much as 5.3 percent while those of Yes Bank rose more than 17 percent intraday after reports made rounds that the former may buy a stake in the beleaguered bank.

According to Bloomberg, SBI has been asked by the government to form a consortium for stake purchase of the Yes Bank.

Also read: Govt approves SBI's plan to buy stake in Yes Bank: Report

Close

Commenting on the development, former IBA CEO told CNBC-TV18 that the stake purchase by SBI should not be seen as an acquisition but rather an investment.

Banking regulators won't allow substantial stake acquisition in another bank, he added.

At 11:02 hrs, SBI was quoting 284.84, down 0.16 percent, while Yes Bank was quoting 33.10, up 12.97 percent.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 11:04 am

tags #Business #Buzzing Stocks #markets #SBI #Yes Bank

