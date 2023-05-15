Google Cloud introduces AI security features for enterprises, shares road map

Representative Image

Google Cloud is ramping up security tools for generative artificial intelligence (AI) features on its platforms, amidst increased scrutiny and governments racing to come up with AI laws globally.

It also launched an upgraded version of its Large Language Model (LLM) called Sec PaLM 2 which is fine-tuned for security use cases. The LLM will be integrated with its machine learning (ML) platform Vertex AI, which is used to train and deploy ML models and AI applications across its cloud platforms.

The tech giant is currently caught in what appears to be its biggest battle in a decade to stay relevant, with rival Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT gaining prominence in the AI war. Almost every offering from Google including its search engine, cloud platform, etc. is now using generative AI. But, security from threat actors remains the biggest unsolved piece for this technology as it continues to evolve.

According to Sunil Potti, General Manager and Vice President - Cloud Security, Google Cloud, while generative AI is enabling good actors or use cases, the bad actors too, are getting worse simultaneously as they gain access to LLM.

“In the world of LLMs, the threat actors are only going to increase. Every week at Google we are seeing a lot more anti-phishing campaigns. What we have built in the past is needing upgrading because the ability of phishing and deep fakes has advanced by using LLM,” he said at a media roundtable.

Threats have increased from 781 data breaches totalling $146 million in 2012 to 6,000 data breaches last year totalling $6 trillion, he shared.

Roadmap to secure AI

Google is now not just ramping up security tools, but also looking to simplify and converge the complex set of tools it already offers.

Speaking of security use cases, Potti said, “Imagine a world where generative AI will be used to generate code while accessing trolls associated, software supply chain threat vulnerabilities, and compliance associated with it at the same."

He added, “Every time we approach code, we utilise our AI capabilities to strengthen developers for the next-generation applications. Most of the new applications will come built-in with security controls.”

Potti said Accenture is its first partner globally to work with and share its worldwide intelligence to help upgrade Google’s Security Workbench. The tech giant is looking for more partners to work on the same.

With security coming into the forefront, the talent gap too has been a concern for Google, Potti highlighted. Google is looking to elevate its in-house security experts who are already overburdened, while extending to include existing employees who are developers and IT operators to strengthen security team.

According to him, unfilled cybersecurity jobs went up from 1.5 million in 2012 to 3.5 million today across firms globally.

In March this year, Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian announced a slew of generative AI features for Google Cloud Platform. It also included a generative AI app builder along with padding up the AI capabilities of its existing ML platform Vertex AI.

For its search engine, on May 10, during its annual developer conference Google I/O, the tech giant unveiled an AI-backed version of it with several new features.

"The shift with AI is as big as they come. We are approaching it boldly with a sense of excitement. Because as we look ahead, Google's deep understanding of information, combined with the capabilities of generative AI, can transform search, and all of our products yet again," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google's parent firm Alphabet.

Even its AI bot Bard, a rival to ChatGPT, was launched in 180 countries and territories, three months after its debut.

Scrutiny from governments

Meanwhile, governments in the European Union and the US’ Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are deliberating regulations around the threats of AI, especially with ChatGPT.

The EU has already reached a preliminary agreement on the European Artificial Intelligence Act, mentioning guidelines for the governance of AI within the territory.

FTC’s chief Lina Khan, in a New York Times opinion piece earlier this month, wrote that the agency was committed to using existing laws to rein in some of the dangers of AI, such as enhancing the power of dominant firms and "turbocharging" fraud.